Senator Won't Rule Out Challenging Electoral College Vote

(Newser) – Earlier this week, Republican Sen. Mike Braun questioned whether "any one senator would feel comfortable" challenging the Electoral College vote when Congress meets on Jan. 6 to certify it next month. But GOP Sen. Ron Johnson might be the one. The Wisconsin senator, who is chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, said Wednesday that he plans to hold a hearing next week on alleged "irregularities" and he won't rule out challenging the result, the Hill reports. "I would say it depends on what we found out. I need more information. The American people need more information," he said. "I'm not ready to just close and slam the book on this thing and go 'OK, let's walk away from it.'" The Electoral College casts its votes on Monday.

story continues below

Republican Rep. Mo Brook has already said that he plans to object to the result—and to get a vote, he will need at least one senator to object as well. It definitely won't be GOP Sen. Mitt Romney, who described the attempt to challenge the Electoral College vote as "madness" Tuesday. "Pursuing every legal avenue is appropriate," he said. "But trying to get electors not to do what the people voted to do is madness." YouTube, meanwhile, is cracking down on videos that claim there was widespread election fraud, the New York Times reports. The company said Wednesday that since most states have now certified their results and confirmed that Joe Biden is the president-elect, it has decided to remove new videos claiming that fraud influenced the result. (Read more Election 2020 stories.)

