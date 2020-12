(Newser) – This isn't likely to make President Trump any friendlier toward his attorney general: The Wall Street Journal reports William Barr knew about multiple investigations into Hunter Biden's finances since at least spring "and worked to avoid their public disclosure during the heated election campaign." Trump again registered his displeasure with Barr's Justice Department Thursday night in regard to the president-elect's son. "Why didn’t the Fake News Media, the FBI and the DOJ report the Biden matter BEFORE the Election," he tweeted. However, the Journal and CNN report that by not disclosing the investigations, Barr was abiding by Justice Department guidelines that advise against taking "overt" actions that might affect an election. The newspaper also says Barr resisted pressure from congressional Republicans to divulge details.

After one investigation was revealed this week, Trump claimed officials kept information from the public in order to rig the election for Joe Biden. Hunter Biden said the known investigation by the US attorney's office in Delaware is related to his tax affairs. One focus appears to be on Biden's dealings in China. In September, Senate Republicans claimed an entity linked to China CEFC Energy Co. paid Biden's law firm millions of dollars for legal and advisory work. Per CNN, investigators are examining the 2017 gift of a 2.8-karat diamond Biden received from CEFC's founder. CEFC was previously named in a corruption case brought by Manhattan prosecutors, which resulted in the 2018 conviction of an official on charges of bribing African officials. Biden has said he didn't keep the diamond but gave it to other associates. (Read more Hunter Biden stories.)