Hunter Biden Says He Is Facing Federal Investigation

(Newser) – Hunter Biden, son of President-elect Joe Biden, confirmed Wednesday that his tax affairs are under federal investigation. "I learned yesterday for the first time that the US Attorney's Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs," he said in a statement, per the Hill. "I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors." Hunter Biden, who served on the board of an energy company in Ukraine while his father was vice president, was attacked by Trump allies during the presidential campaign, with Rudy Giuliani claiming he had a laptop with proof of criminal conduct.

The tax investigation "is not connected to the attacks the Trump campaign and their allies made against Hunter during the campaign," an insider tells the Washington Post. "President-elect Biden is deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger," the transition team said in a statement. GOP Rep. Ken Buck urged Attorney General William Barr to appoint a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden before Trump leaves office in six weeks, saying it "would be wildly inappropriate if his dad's AG was involved in this matter."