(Newser) – The investigation into Hunter Biden's tax affairs centers around business deals with China, a source tells the AP. Specifically, officials are looking into whether the younger Biden and his associates violated any tax or money laundering laws, sources tell CNN. The probe was launched a year before Joe Biden, who is not implicated, announced his presidential run, but the younger Biden didn't learn of it until this week; sources say that it was a Justice Department policy barring "overt investigative acts" that might impact elections that prevented investigators from disclosing the probe to Hunter Biden earlier. Now that the election is over, federal prosecutors are serving subpoenas, including one for Hunter Biden, and seeking interviews.

President Trump was, perhaps not surprisingly, crowing about the probe on Twitter: "'10% of voters would have changed their vote if they knew about Hunter Biden.' Miranda Devine @nypost @TuckerCarlson But I won anyway!" the POTUS wrote Wednesday. "'If you're looking for Election Rigging, look no further. That's what this is. They kept information from the public in order to influence the outcome of the Election. They RIGGED it.' @TuckerCarlson." Needless to say, this whole issue could prove quite tricky for Joe Biden, who has pledged to keep the Justice Department free of political influence; whomever he selects as attorney general could ultimately oversee the probe into his own son if it has not been resolved by January.