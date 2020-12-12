(Newser) – The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a Texas lawsuit trying to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's election victory, and the leader of the Texas Republican Party isn't happy with the decision. After the complaint brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and backed by 126 GOP House members and 17 other state attorneys general was rebuffed by the nation's highest court, Texas GOP Chair Allen West, a retired US Army lieutenant colonel and former congressman, issued a statement noting his displeasure, and offering an eyebrow-raising suggestion, per CBS Dallas-Fort Worth. "This decision will have far-reaching ramifications for the future of our constitutional republic," West said. "Perhaps law-abiding states should bond together and form a Union of states that will abide by the constitution." West's remarks brought swift backlash from both sides of the aisle, per the Hill.

story continues below

"I believe @TexasGOP should immediately retract this, apologize, and fire Allen West and anyone else associated with this," Illinois GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger tweeted. Democratic Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii added, "They have lost their minds. ... These people are deadly serious about secession and sedition." Also disappointed in the Supreme Court's rebuff: President Trump, who was said to have nixed an appearance at a White House holiday party Friday night, per the New York Times. Later that evening, he tweeted, "The Supreme Court really let us down. No Wisdom, No Courage!" He continued mulling over the situation well past midnight, adding his final thoughts on the matter: "It is a legal disgrace, an embarrassment to the USA!!!" Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani appeared on Newsmax Friday night, vowing the fight isn't over. "We're not finished, believe me," Giuliani said, per the Times. The Electoral College is set to formally elect Biden as the next president on Monday. (Read more Texas stories.)

