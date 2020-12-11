Supreme Court Rejects Texas Election Suit

(Newser) – The Supreme Court on Friday afternoon rejected a lawsuit backed by President Trump to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's election victory. The decision ends a desperate attempt to get legal issues rejected by state and federal judges before the nation's highest court, the AP reports. The court's order was its second this week rebuffing Republican requests that it become involved in the 2020 election outcome. The justices turned away an appeal from Pennsylvania Republicans on Tuesday. The Electoral College meets Monday to formally elect Biden as the next president.

story continues below

Per Axios, the court wrote: "The State of Texas's motion for leave to file a bill of complaint is denied for lack of standing under Article III of the Constitution. Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections. All other pending motions are dismissed as moot." (The four states sued, and others, had harsh words for the Texas-led effort.)

