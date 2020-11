In this June 23, 2020, file photo, Rev. Raphael Warnock is seen at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool, File)

In this June 23, 2020, file photo, Rev. Raphael Warnock is seen at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool, File)