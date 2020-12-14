Massive Snowstorm to Wallop the East Coast

(Newser) – The biggest snowstorm to hit the area in years is heading for the Northeast, and is forecasted to bring a lot of snow to the region starting Wednesday. Per CBS News, New York City is expected to receive more than a foot of snow—something that hasn't happened in a single storm for nearly five years. Other major cities along the East Coast including Washington DC, Philadelphia, Hartford, Providence, and Boston will also likely be hit hard, with some areas potentially getting the equivalent of half a season's worth of snow in just one day. Strong winds and coastal flooding are also expected, reports the Weather Channel, which offers a detailed rundown of what to expect when. (Read more snowstorm stories.)