There Are Sure to Be Problems With Vaccine Rollout

(Newser) – The first trucks carrying the COVID-19 vaccine just left a Michigan manufacturing facility Sunday, and yet the vaccine's rollout is already, per CNN, "messy." Vaccinations will likely start Monday, but it will be months before most people can get one; Operation Warp Speed's chief adviser anticipated it will likely be June before vaccines are available to the full US population—if nothing goes wrong on the manufacturing end. As for who gets one when, CNN notes distribution may not seem fair, with state and local health authorities having to make tough decisions about which high-risk group should get access after the very first group, health care workers and long-term care residents. The news outlet runs down a whole list of other potential issues, like shipment mix-ups (one has already taken place), a lack of training for facilities administering the vaccines, and more.

Among those issues: people may forget to come back for the necessary second dose, or they may be so put off by side effects from the first dose that they forego it. Indeed, while most symptoms experienced after getting the vaccine are harmless, some health care facilities are planning to stagger vaccinations in case they are severe enough to cause people to miss work. As for the journey the vaccines are currently making: NPR reports 145 of the 636 sites receiving the first doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine will get their shipments by Monday morning. And in related news, President Trump on Sunday announced that he is reversing an administration directive to vaccinate top government officials in the first wave, the AP reports. The plan had riled some, especially considering the White House's lax stance on COVID-19 precautions. (Bill Gates had a warning for Joe Biden on the vaccine rollout.)

