GOP Leader on Trump Gambit: 'I Can't Stand for That. I Won't'

(Newser) – President Trump had the leaders of Michigan's House and Senate, both Republicans, over to the White House last month. Trump wanted a GOP slate of electors to replace the ones committed by the Nov. 3 election results to voting for Joe Biden. House Speaker Lee Chatfield and Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey didn't promise to help Trump do that, but they gave more definitive answers Monday, the New York Times reports. They affirmed the results in Michigan, which Biden won by about 150,000 votes, and responded to Trump's gambit. "I fear we'd lose our country forever," Chatfield said in a statement rejecting the notion. "This truly would bring mutually assured destruction for every future election in regards to the Electoral College. And I can’t stand for that. I won't."

Shirkey said: "Michigan's Democratic slate of electors should be able to proceed with their duty, free from threats of violence and intimidation. President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris won Michigan's presidential election. It our responsibility as leaders to follow the law." Also on Monday, House leaders stripped a member of his committee assignments after he suggested he'd be involved in an action to disrupt the electoral vote that afternoon. Rep. Gary Eisen, a Republican, made the comments in a radio interview, per the Detroit Free Press. Eisen would not be specific about what was planned but said it would be "all over the news later on." After the interviewer told Eisen that sounded dangerous, Eisen said, "It is dangerous."


