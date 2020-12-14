Biden Wins Electoral Vote, With No Defections

(Newser) – Electors in state capitals across the nation met their constitutional obligation to cast their votes for president Monday—a formal exercise that cemented President-elect Joe Biden's election victory. California's 55 votes put Biden over the required 270, the AP reports. The six battleground states whose election results were contested by President Trump voted for Biden, without any defections. Despite challenges to the results and process from Trump and allied Republicans, and a threat of violence in at least one state, the voting went smoothly. "It's not just out of tradition but to show folks, especially now more than ever, our system works," said Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican, before the voting in New Hampshire. The state's four electors awarded their votes to Biden, per the New York Times.

If the day's pattern and the November results hold, Biden will receive 306 electoral votes and Trump 232 when Monday's balloting ends. Hawaii's electors will be last to vote, at 7pm Eastern. The results will be counted in a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6, with Vice President Mike Pence presiding. In Michigan, Republican and Democratic legislators said Monday they'd received threats, but the electors' voting was without incident. A few states kept the voting locations secret from the public for security reasons. Biden is planning to deliver a televised address to the nation Monday night after voting ends, per the AP. (Read more Election 2020 stories.)

