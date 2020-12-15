(Newser) – Boston Medical Center was one of the first hospitals in Massachusetts to receive a shipment of the coronavirus vaccine Monday, and the 1,950 doses will start to be divvied out to front-line health care workers starting Wednesday, NBC Boston reports. After the delivery was made, however, something else happened: a "rare moment of joyful catharsis," Boston.com notes. That moment came via a now-viral TikTok video, which the hospital shared on Facebook, showing hospital staff exuberantly dancing to Lizzo's "Good as Hell" while decked out in their medical gowns, masks, and face shields. "On December 14th, Boston Medical Center received its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine," the caption on Facebook reads. "And staff are 'feeling good' about this important turning point in the pandemic."

BMC President Kate Walsh also shared the video online. "Why I love my job @The_BMC!" Walsh tweeted. "Teams of people working to safely and equitably distribute vaccines to their front line colleagues getting cheered on by their friends celebrating the arrival of the vaccines! A great day, a great place." The Boston Globe notes that the video made other people feel good as hell, too, with positive reaction to the danceathon across the board. "This makes me so happy," Newton City Councilor Alicia Bowman tweeted. Another viewer noted, "This made me really emotional. It's been such a long year." One of the dancers in the video even nabbed a not-so-secret admirer, who posted: "Who is the scene stealer in the blue suit at the 7 second mark?" (Read more uplifting news stories.)

