Man Buys 160 Tickets With Winning Lottery Numbers

(Newser)
–
Virginia man Kwame Cross says he "just had a feeling" about the numbers 7, 3, 1, and 4 after seeing them on an address in the background of a TV show. Cross, who owns a small business in Washington, DC, went out and bought 160 lottery tickets with those numbers, which hit the $5,000 top prize in the Virginia Lottery Pick 4 game on Dec. 5, CNN reports. Multiplied by 160, that gave him a grand total of $800,000, reports UPI. The lottery says the odds of getting the right four numbers in the right order are 10,000 to 1. "I thought, 'This can't be real!'" Cross says. "I had to pull over and check, like, 82 times. It feels surreal!" (Read more lottery stories.)