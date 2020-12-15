Fauci: These 2 Should Get Their Shots Now

(Newser) – Dr. Anthony Fauci thinks two people in particular should skip to the front of the line for a coronavirus vaccination: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. "For security reasons, I really feel strongly that we should get them vaccinated as soon as we possibly can," he said on Good Morning America, per Politico. "You want him fully protected as he enters into the presidency in January," he added of the president-elect. "So that would be my strong recommendation." Fauci also said that President Trump—even though he has recovered from COVID-19 and presumably has antibodies—also should get a shot quickly, as well as Vice President Pence.

"We're not sure how long that protection lasts," Fauci said in regard to Trump's COVID antibodies. "So to be doubly sure, I would recommend that he get vaccinated." There's no word yet on when any of the four will get their shots, notes the Hill. The 78-year-old Biden has pledged to be vaccinated publicly, but he's leery about looking like he's getting preferential treatment, per USA Today. Trump also has said he will get the shot, but only when it's "appropriate." The White House is still working out which officials will get the shot and when. (Nurses did a happy dance, literally, on day one of the vaccinations.)

