Former Michigan Governor Is Biden's Energy Pick

(Newser) – Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, who asked Barack Obama to consider her for energy secretary in 2008, will be getting the position in Joe Biden's administration, sources tell outlets including the Detroit News. Granholm, 61, governed Michigan from 2003 to 2011. Granholm has long championed clean energy technologies and while the bulk of the Energy Department's work involves maintaining and securing nuclear weapons, her appointment is a "clear sign that Biden wants the department to play an important role in combating climate change," the Washington Post reports.

Insiders tell Politico that Granholm told the Biden team her experience dealing with the auto industry could help his administration reach its goal of transitioning the Rust Belt to a clean-energy economy. Materials scientist Arun Majumdar, a member of the transition team, is being considered for deputy secretary, sources tell the Post. CNN, citing a "source familiar with the decision," reports that Biden plans to choose former EPA chief Gina McCarthy as his "climate czar." McCarthy, currently head of the Natural Resources Defense Council, will coordinate Biden's climate change efforts as leader of the new Office of Domestic Climate Policy, the source says. (Pete Buttigieg has also landed a major role in the Biden administration.)

