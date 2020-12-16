Cops: Florida Burglar Was Killed by Falling Window

(Newser) – A luckless burglar was killed mid-crime by a falling window, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office in southwest Florida. Police say 32-year-old Jonathan Hernandez died when the window of a Lehigh Acres home he was breaking into fell on his neck as he climbed through it, pinning and strangling him, the Fort Myers News-Press reports. The home's property manager provided the newspaper with a photo of Hernandez's body caught in the window frame, which was about 5.5 feet off the ground.

Deputies say he was dead when they arrived at the scene, reports NBC 2. Friends say Hernandez wasn't a "bad guy" and they don't believe police are telling the full story, though Hernandez has an extensive arrest record and was involved in a 2014 murder case, according to the sheriff's office. His fiancée says that when she saw the house where Hernandez died, she knew something was up. "Soon as I got there I’m like, there’s no way. This isn’t what happened," Patricia Duarte tells NBC 2. (Read more Florida stories.)

