NYC Just Got More Snow Than It Did All Last Winter

(Newser) – A winter storm has delivered what the National Weather Service calls an "overabundance of hazards" from the mid-Atlantic to the Northeast—including more snow than some areas saw all of last winter. The service said early Thursday that the 6.5-inch snowfall in New York City's Central Park was "greater than the total snow for the 2019-2020 winter season of 4.8 [inches]," CNN reports. Snow records are on course to be broken in areas including central Pennsylvania, where 18.8 inches of snow were reported. Some places could have more than 2 feet of snow by the end of Thursday, forecasters say. In Pennsylvania, two people were killed in a pile-up involving up to 60 cars on Interstate 80. In New York, at least six people were injured in a 27-car crash on the Henry Hudson Bridge, which links Manhattan and the Bronx.

The pandemic has created extra challenges for authorities and made a snow day just another day of remote learning for many students, the AP reports. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, however, said the storm shouldn't disrupt vaccine distribution. "This is FedEx, this is UPS express shipping," he told Fox and Friends Wednesday. "They know how to deal with snow and bad weather. But we are on it and following it." In New York, where many people are now working from home instead of dealing with snarled commutes, some greeted the snowstorm with more enthusiasm than normal, New York Times reports. "For me, it is a very helpful reminder that some things are still normal, no matter what’s going on in life,” said rabbi Tali Adler, who was looking forward to fun in the snow with her baby daughter. "I'm pretty thrilled about it." (Read more snowstorm stories.)

