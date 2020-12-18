Breonna Taylor's Mother Reminds Biden

(Newser) – Breonna Taylor's mother took out a full-page ad in the Washington Post to send President-elect Joe Biden a message. "We need your actions to show that you are different than those who pay lip service to our losses while doing nothing to show that our loved ones' lives mattered," Tamika Palmer wrote. Taylor was shot to death in her apartment in March by Louisville police looking for drugs. Palmer's letter reminded Biden that his "stated commitment to prioritize police accountability" was one reason people voted for him, USA Today reports. The nationwide protests that followed her daughter's death also called for police accountability, she said, per CNN. "So far, we have seen none."

Palmer included several actions she wants Biden to take, per USA Today, including: