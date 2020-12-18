Biden Calls Once-Close Graham a 'Disappointment'

(Newser) – Joe Biden and Lindsey Graham served in the Senate together and used to speak glowingly of one another despite being on opposite sides of the aisle. But in a sign of how much their relationship has frayed in recent years, the president-elect told Stephen Colbert Thursday night that "Lindsey's been a personal disappointment, because I was a personal friend of his," per Yahoo. Biden didn't directly answer whether the pair could "patch it up" when Colbert asked. See the clip here. Graham has been one of the most vocal Trump allies in challenging the election, and he took flak for what critics called an attempt to improperly influence results in Georgia.

But even before election 2020, Graham got on Biden's wrong side by attempting to make son Hunter Biden the focus of President Trump's impeachment hearings, notes the Washington Post. Graham "is about to go down in a way that I think he’s going to regret his whole life," Biden said at the time. It's a far cry from the days when Graham called Biden “as good a man as God ever created." He also once said, “If you can’t admire Joe Biden as a person, then you got a problem.” In the Colbert interview, Biden expressed hope of repairing relations with Republicans in general, however. "I think, once this president is no longer in office, I think you're going to see his impact on the body of politics fade and a lot of these Republicans are going to feel they have much more room to run and cooperate." (Jill Biden responded to her doctorate controversy.)

