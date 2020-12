Chicago's Top Attorney Is Out After Botched Police Raid

(Newser) – The Chicago Tribune calls it the "first major ouster" in the scandal over a botched 2019 police raid: The Windy City's top lawyer is out. Mark Flessner resigned Sunday over the Anjanette Young incident; the social worker's home was mistakenly raided—resulting in the woman, who was undressing for bed at the time, spending more than 40 minutes naked and handcuffed—in February of last year. Police were supposed to go to the address next door. Chicago tried to stop video of the incident from being released, but a week ago, it finally was. Flessner denies having anything to do with any attempted cover-up.

story continues below

"I’m resigning because of the firestorm around the whole tape thing," former Corporation Counsel Flessner told the Tribune. "I’m being accused of trying to hide it, which is not true." Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she had accepted Flessner's resignation, effective immediately, the Chicago Sun-Times reports. She says a "full review" of the incident will take place and that the city "will take corrective action where appropriate, and will hold people accountable." Lightfoot admitted Thursday she had previously been informed of the botched Chicago Police Department raid, ABC 7 reports. "I own this," she told the station. "Absolutely. And I'm going to do everything in my power to make this right." (Read more Chicago stories.)