It's the Police Raid Chicago Didn't Want You to See

(Newser) – Anjanette Young was undressing for bed when almost a dozen armed officers broke down the door of her Chicago townhouse, announcing a search warrant, on Feb. 21, 2019. "Oh, my God. This cannot be right," she told the officers, per the Washington Post. "You got the wrong house!" Young, a 50-year-old hospital social worker, repeated that phrase at least 43 times over 30 minutes, much of which she spent handcuffed and naked, before authorities realized she was right, per bodycam footage aired Monday on WBBM-TV. That same day, the city filed an emergency motion in federal court to prevent the station from airing the video, supplied to Young after a court said Chicago police had to turn it over to her as part of a 2019 complaint she'd filed against them, though the footage was subject to a confidentiality agreement, per the Post. A judge denied the motion on the grounds that WBBM-TV wasn't involved in the agreement.

"How dare they want to continue to hide this," Young tells the Post, noting the airing has raised hope that officials will face accountability. WBBM-TV reports the Chicago Office of Police Accountability only began investigating after the station reported on the case a year ago. It remains under investigation. By Young's account, included in her lawsuit, a confidential informant had told police that a suspect lived at her home, though he actually lived next door. WBBM-TV reports the known felon was even wearing a police tracking device. It adds the search warrant was approved. though police made no apparent efforts to verify the tip. Young says she remains traumatized. "One wrong move ... [and] I truly believe they would have shot me," she tells WBBM-TV. Her attorney argues officers viewed Young "as less than human" because she is Black. (Read more police raids stories.)

