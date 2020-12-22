(Newser) – In President Trump's view, the 2020 election is still not settled. And yet, headlines about a potential 2024 contest already are surfacing. In a Monday interview with conservative radio talk show host Hugh Hewitt, Chris Christie said he's considering a run in the next presidential election—even if Trump also is in the race. "I would not rule it out," said the former New Jersey governor, per the Hill. Later, Hewitt asked Christie if he had already reserved the domain name of Christie2024. Christie said he'll stick with ChrisChristie.com for now, "and we'll see where we go from here," reports NBC News.

A Monmouth University pollster tells the Philadelphia Inquirer the idea of a Christie run isn't far-fetched. There "could potentially be a number of paths for Christie by the time the 2024 process starts," he says, though he adds that "true [Trump] believers" probably won't side with Christie even if Trump sits out the next race. Christie has been acting as a Trump adviser of late, though he tells Hewitt that Trump didn't listen ahead of his first debate with Joe Biden. Just before Trump left for the venue, Christie says he urged the president to let Biden talk. "If you let him talk, he will hurt himself," he recalls saying. "And he gave me a thumbs-up, and he walked out of the Oval Office. And he interrupted him 71 times in 90 minutes. So no, he didn’t, that was not the debate I advised him to have." (Read more Chris Christie stories.)

