Body Camera's 'Look-Back' Function Captures Fatal Shooting

(Newser)
–
A Columbus, Ohio, police officer who shot and killed a Black man in the early hours of Tuesday morning didn't turn on his body camera until after the fatal shot was fired. CNN reports Mayor Andrew Ginther disclosed that detail at a news conference, describing that belated activation as "greatly" disturbing. Ginther said the cameras are equipped with technology that "provides a 60-second look back," meaning the shooting was indeed captured on video, though there is no audio. It shows a man approaching the officer with a phone in his left hand. His right hand is not shown. The footage of the post-shooting scene allegedly shows the officers did not immediately provide aid to the 47-year-old man, who later died at a hospital. The names of the officers and victim have not yet been released, and no weapon was found at the scene. More:
- There is no dashboard camera footage of the shooting because the police cars' sirens and lights weren't turned on. That's because the two officers were reporting to a non-emergency call around 1:30am on Tuesday. NBC News reports they arrived in separate cars, and neither turned their bodycams on upon arrival.
- The caller, whom the Columbus Dispatch describes as a neighbor, said a man had been sitting in an SUV for a long period, alternating between turning the engine on and off. The responding officers reportedly found a garage door open at the home in question. The man was reportedly in the garage and was shot as he approached the officers.