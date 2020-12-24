Another Big Name Accepts 2020 Tip Challenge

(Newser) – Tom Selleck left a hefty and symbolic tip at a New York City restaurant. The actor left an extra $2,020 along with a note paying homage to his fellow Blue Bloods actor Donnie Wahlberg, reports People. Wahlberg left the same-sized tip at a Massachusetts restaurant in November. "For Elios, I am honoring my friend Donnie Wahlberg's 'Tip Challenge' with my sincere hope for a better 2020," wrote Selleck in his note, referencing the name of the Italian eatery. "Thank you all."

Selleck actually left the tip in November, but he didn't call attention to it. In a tweet, Wahlberg says he just learned of it. "Love ya dad," he wrote, referring to their relationship on the CBS show. As for the tip challenge, "I didn’t start it but I’m proud to be part of it," he adds. "To those who gave even the smallest extra amount this year — THANK YOU." US Weekly notes that Harry Styles also left a $2,020 tip this year, and it rounds up other celebs who tipped generously throughout 2020. (Read more Tom Selleck stories.)

