MrBeast Reality Show Contestants Say They Were 'Shamelessly Exploited'

A production company linked to Jimmy Donaldson, better known as YouTube megastar MrBeast, is facing a class-action lawsuit from people who say they were "shamelessly exploited" as contestants on his upcoming Amazon Prime show. In the lawsuit, which also names Amazon as a defendant, five plaintiffs describe "unreasonable, unsafe, and unlawful" conditions during the filming of Beast Games, NBC News reports. The suit states that the defendants endangered contestants' health by providing inadequate food and water and by "forcing them not to sleep and forcing them to participate in games that unreasonably risked physical and mental injury."