Donnie Wahlberg Makes 2020 a Good Number Again

That was the size of the tip he left in a Massachusetts restaurant
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Nov 16, 2020 1:41 PM CST

(Newser) – Actor Donnie Wahlberg recently left a $2,020 tip at a Massachusetts restaurant, continuing his habit of leaving generous gratuities to brighten the days of wait staff. The Band of Brothers and Blue Bloods actor and former member of boy band New Kids on the Block left the tip on a $35.27 lunchtime bill at Marshland 3A, a restaurant located in Plymouth, Massachusetts, on Nov. 7, the AP reports. A photo of the receipt posted by the restaurant on Facebook reads #2020TipChallenge, a hashtag that encourages people to tip generously. "A very special thank you to our friend @donniewahlberg!" the restaurant wrote in its post. Wahlberg, a Boston native, left a $2,020 tip at an Illinois IHOP earlier this year and in 2017, left a $2,000 tip at a Waffle House in North Carolina. (Read more Donnie Wahlberg stories.)

