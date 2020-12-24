Stocks Tick Higher in Short Trading Day

(Newser) – US stock indexes closed modestly higher on Thursday in a shortened trading day on Christmas Eve. The Dow rose 70 points to 30,199, the S&P 500 rose 13 points to 3,703, and the Nasdaq rose 33 points to 12,804. The markets will reopen on Monday, per the AP. The majority of stocks in the S&P 500 rose, and gains for tech companies and others helped overshadow losses for oil producers. European stock movements also were muted on a day when the UK and the European Union reached a trade deal to avert what could have been chaos for cross-border commerce following Brexit. (Read more stock market stories.)