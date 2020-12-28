(Newser) – Hilaria Baldwin celebrated the final weekend of 2020 by defending her origin story after recent accusations that she's been "posing as a Spanish person for years," as the Daily Beast puts it. The 36-year-old author and ex-yoga instructor, who's married to actor Alec Baldwin, posted a seven-minute Instagram video on Sunday, writing that she wanted to clear up "chatter online questioning my identity and culture." In the clip, Baldwin explains that "yes, I am a white girl," noting she was born in Boston as "Hillary." However, she says she grew up spending time with family in both Massachusetts and in Spain (she notes her parents and brother still live in Spain), and that she grew up immersed in both cultures and speaking both English and Spanish. She says she started using "Hilaria" because that's what her family called her, and she notes she's now raising her five kids to be bilingual.

"Ethnically, I am a mix of many, many, many things," she says in the video, per Yahoo. "Culturally, I grew up with two cultures." Her video appeared after Twitter user @lenibriscoe documented what she calls Baldwin's "grift," showing clips of Baldwin using a heavier Spanish accent than she does in the Instagram video and detailing other evidence. The Daily Beast and the Cut note other discrepancies, including that Baldwin's CAA and IMDb pages list her birthplace as Mallorca, Spain. In what appeared to be a response to the hubbub around his wife, Alec Baldwin posted an eight-minute-long Instagram video on Sunday to warn people to always "consider the source." Meanwhile, Ireland Baldwin, Alec's 25-year-old daughter with ex Kim Basinger, defended Hilaria in the comments of the latter's Instagram post, noting, "I wish people had the chance to know you and know your story the way that I do rather than from a fabricated ... story." (Read more Hilaria Baldwin stories.)

