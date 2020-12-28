(Newser) – He's been one of the elite goaltenders in the NHL for the last 15 years or so, but Henrik Lundqvist has a bigger challenge ahead. The 38-year-old announced Monday that he will undergo open-heart surgery, reports the AP. Lundqvist has spent most of his career with the New York Rangers, though he was recently traded to the Washington Capitals. In fact, it was his routine physical with the Capitals that revealed his ongoing heart condition was more serious than realized, per NBC Sports.

"[The] last 3 weeks my focus has shifted from training camp and the upcoming season to my health and what I can and can't do," Lundqvist wrote on social media. "We all have our mountains to climb. Staying positive here and set on the road to recovery." Lundqvist had previously announced that he would miss the upcoming season because of his heart issue. He gave no timetable for the surgery, but his announcement made no mention of his playing days being over. (Read more Henrik Lundqvist stories.)

