Mnuchin: Stimulus Payments Are on the Way

(Newser) – Stimulus payments are on the way, Steven Mnuchin says. The Treasury Secretary announced Tuesday that the first stimulus payments of up to $600 per person would be arriving in bank accounts within hours, the Hill reports. "These payments may begin to arrive in some accounts by direct deposit as early as tonight and will continue into next week," he tweeted. For those without government-registered bank accounts, "paper checks will begin to be mailed tomorrow," he said, adding that starting later this week, people will be able to check their payment status at IRS.gov/CheckMyPayment.

"These payments are an integral part of our commitment to providing vital additional economic relief to the American people during this unprecedented time," Mnuchin said in a statement, per CNBC. The Treasury Department says full payments of $600 per individual, $1,200 per couple, and $600 per child will be received by individuals with a gross adjusted income of $75,000 or less for 2019 and couples with an income of $150,000 or less. " For filers with income above those amounts, the payment amount is reduced," the department says. President Trump, congressional Democrats, and some GOP lawmakers have called for the payment to be raised to $2,000, but a vote on a measure to boost payments was blocked in the Senate Tuesday. (Read more economic stimulus package stories.)

