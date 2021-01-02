College QB Gets Unexpected Grooming Tip

(Newser) – It's one thing for a QB to get grilled after a tough loss in the national spotlight. But what happened to Clemson's Trevor Lawrence on Friday night was a little unexpected. It seems that an unidentified female reporter on the post-game Zoom call forgot her mute button, reports the Spun. “Poor Trevor needs to shave his stache," the woman says as Lawrence is answering a question. To his credit, Lawrence laughed it off and said, "Thank you." See the video here. Clemson lost to Ohio State in a bid to reach the college championship finals, but Lawrence may get over it soon enough: He's expected to go first in the NFL draft, notes USA Today. (Read more college football stories.)