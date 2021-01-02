Surfer Plays the Hero in Beach Rescue

(Newser) – A pro surfer helped prevent what could have been a beach tragedy in Hawaii, and it's captured in video you can see here. Australia's Mikey Wright was filming the surf from the beach in Oahu on New Year's Eve when it became clear that a swimmer was in serious trouble in the heavy waves, reports the Guardian. "He's gonna need to be saved," a post at FortheWin quotes Wright as saying. He hands his phone to his wife, and she can be heard yelling, "You can't save him," as he heads toward the surf.

Wright, 24, can be seen the grabbing the swimmer—it turned out to be a woman—and helping her withstand the huge waves crashing down on them as he gets her closer to shore. Other beachgoers helped drag her to safety. Neither the unidentified swimmer nor Wright were seriously injured. "She was trying to come in (over the rocks) and I said, 'We have to go down the beach’, Wright tells Australia’s Telegraph. "We ended up grabbing a hold of her and going down with the current. I just said to her, don’t let go and hold on.'" (Read more surfers stories.)

