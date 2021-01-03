Tip Starts the Year Off Right for Cafe

(Newser) – When employees at a cafe and juice bar in North Miami Beach saw the tip a regular customer left Friday, they asked her if there'd been a mistake. The woman had left a tip of $2,021. "We thought it was $20.21," one of the owners said. It wasn't. "I'm so grateful for you guys and I want to give back," the customer told employees. "I want to start the new year out right and give this to you guys." The tip, on a $71.84 check, came to 2,814%, KCCI reports. The money will be split among the 25 people who work at Miami Squeeze. "A beautiful client of ours blessed our whole team," said owner Warren Amar, per WSVN.

Kelly Amar said that when the pandemic began, the cafe laid off many of its employees. These days, she said, it's mostly her family filling orders at the 30-year-old cafe. Business has rebounded, she said, and her family expects to open another location. "2020 is over and 2021 is off to a good start so far!" Amar said. Miami Squeeze posted a photo of the check on Instagram. "Even though we are just a small juice bar we pride ourselves in taking care of our guests," the caption says. (Tom Selleck is among the diners who've left $2,020 tips recently.)

