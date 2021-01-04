(Newser) – Police in Pittsburgh are investigating after explosions in two different parts of the city over the weekend. Per the Tribune-Review and NBC News, police first responded to calls Sunday between 9pm and 9:30pm that reported an improvised explosive device had been chucked from a moving vehicle in the Lawrenceville neighborhood. When cops arrived at the scene, they found a parked vehicle that had been damaged. They say surveillance footage showed the device being thrown from a white pickup truck. Then, at around 10:30pm, a second explosion was called in from the Hill District, located about 10 minutes away by car.

No injuries were reported in either incident, and the city's fire investigation unit and bomb squad are reviewing video of the second explosion, police say. A police spokesman tells Action News 4 that the device thrown out of the window of the truck in Lawrenceville didn't seem to be "necessarily targeting any one person," and that, per the bomb squad, it was indeed an IED that appeared to be homemade. "We did find nails in the street afterwards," he says. Police haven't yet officially linked the two explosions. (Read more Pittsburgh stories.)

