A Big Player in Online Messaging Has a SNAFU

(Newser) – Slack, the messaging services used by millions of people for work and school, suffered a global outage on Monday, the first day back for most people returning from the New Year's holiday, per the AP. “Our team is currently investigating and we’re sorry for any troubles this may be causing," Slack said in a statement. The outage began around 10am Eastern time and disrupted service in the US, Germany, India, the UK, Japan, and elsewhere. Slack said people should check https://status.slack.com for updates.