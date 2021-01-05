(Newser) – Tuesday's election in Georgia and Wednesday's certification of the presidential vote in DC have given pundits no shortage of things to write about. As Mike Allen puts it at Axios, the "next two days look to be the most tumultuous and telling of the wild, never-ending 2020 election." A sample:

At the New Yorker, John Cassidy writes that President Trump's "authoritarian moment" has arrived. "If there were any doubt remaining that Donald Trump still represents a dire threat to American democracy, the events of this weekend dispelled it," he writes, referring to Trump's Georgia phone call. He also lays plenty of blame on the GOP for embracing a "populist personality cult" and getting the US into its current position. "If the Republic gets through the next two weeks without a catastrophe, we must surely take steps to protect ourselves against the next would-be authoritarian, which could well be Trump himself in 2024."

But in Trump's camp is Rep. Jim Jordan, one of about 100 GOP members of the House who plan to object to the election results. "This is about President Trump and the Constitution," he says, per Newsmax. "He has fought for us, the American people. He has done more of what he said he would do than any president in our lifetimes, I mean, he's accomplished so much in his four years as president. It's time for us to fight for him and the Constitution."

story continues below