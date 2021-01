(Newser) – When the Washington Post published its scoop on President Trump's leaked phone call with Georgia's secretary of state, the newspaper noted the POTUS may have been skating on thin ice, legally speaking, with his attempts to get Brad Raffensperger on board with overturning Joe Biden's win in the state. A law professor said that while it could be hard to prove the president knew he was pushing behavior that's actually illegal, it's still clear that Trump "was already tripping the emergency meter. So we were at 12 on a scale of 1 to 10, and now we’re at 15." In the wake of the Post's piece, there are a number of similar takes coming out. Politico, for example, talks to legal experts and lawmakers who say Trump's requests "could violate federal and state statutes aimed at guarding against the solicitation of election fraud." More on that and other news related to the call:

Specifically, those experts say, the problematic parts of the call are Trump's urging that Raffensperger "find" exactly the right number of votes to put him ahead of Biden in the state, plus his implication that Raffensperger and his aides might be criminally liable themselves because they didn't report so-called election interference. (There is no evidence for such interference.)