(Newser) – Over the weekend, Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans ran for 250 yards to end the season with 2,027 yards. That made him only the eighth player in NFL history to cross the 2,000-yard mark, reports ESPN. Impressive. Also impressive: The 27-year-old ran for more than 2,000 yards in college as well, specifically in 2015 en route to winning the Heisman. And still more impressive: Henry ran for more than 2,000 yards each year in high school, notes News4jax, including more than 4,000 yards in his senior year. All of which means that Henry is the first football player in history to run for 2,000 yards at the high school, college, and pro levels, points out Axios sports editor Kendall Baker in a tweet.