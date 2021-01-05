(Newser) – Wanted: spies from all backgrounds and walks of life. Striving to further diversify its ranks, the CIA launched a new website Monday to find top-tier candidates who will bring a broader range of life experiences to the nation's premier intelligence agency, per the AP. The days of all American spies being white male graduates from Ivy League schools are long gone. The CIA director is a woman, and women head all five of the agency's branches, including the directorates of science and technology, operations, and digital innovation. But while the CIA has been diversifying for years, intelligence agencies still lag behind the federal workforce in minority representation. With thousands of job applicants annually, the CIA wants to do more to ensure its workforce reflects national demographics.

The revamped website has links for browsing CIA jobs, complete with starting salaries and requirements, sections on working at the agency, and a streamlined application process. "We've come a long way since I applied by simply mailing a letter marked 'CIA, Washington, DC,'" says CIA Director Gina Haspel, who joined the agency in 1985. Across the more than a dozen US spy agencies, including the CIA, 61% of intelligence professionals in fiscal 2019 were men, compared with 39% women, according to an annual demographics report compiled by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. In fiscal 2019, the intelligence community saw an incremental increase in the number of minority professionals—26.5%, up from 26.2%. But that's still lower than 37% in the federal workforce as a whole and 37.4% in the civilian labor force.