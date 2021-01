(Newser) – Dr. Dre's fans can breathe a sigh of relief: The rapper and music mogul announced Tuesday night that he is recovering, hours after TMZ and other outlets reported he was in the ICU after having suffered a brain aneurysm. "Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes," Dre posted on Instagram. "I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!" TMZ's sources say the medical emergency took place Monday and Dre was immediately rushed to the ICU after being taken to a Los Angeles hospital via ambulance. Dre, 55, is in the middle of a contentious divorce battle with Nicole Young, his wife of 24 years. (Read more Dr. Dre stories.)