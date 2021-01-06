Republicans Object to Arizona Tally, to Applause

(Newser) – The joint session of the House and Senate convened Wednesday to count the Electoral College votes, and within 15 minutes the first objection was logged: Republicans objected to election tally in Arizona to lengthy applause in the chamber, forcing votes in the House and Senate on Joe Biden's victory in the state. The chambers broke off to separately debate the objection, but both chambers abruptly went into recess when pro-Trump protesters stormed the Capitol building. More:

