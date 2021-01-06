Photos From the Chaos at the Capitol

(Newser) – Not the AP photo caption we expected to read today: "People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the US Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington." But that's what has developed. The AP reports the National Guard and federal police are en route to Capitol to assist, and adds that Secret Service agents and officers from the Federal Protective Service are also headed to the scene at the request of US Capitol Police. The Washington Post reports all 1,100 members of the DC National Guard are being dispatched as well. A curfew goes into effect at 6pm ET.

CNN reports by way of two sources that a woman was shot on Capitol grounds and is in critical condition. It reports protesters are no longer in the Senate chamber and that they have been pushed out of the Senate wing, with officers moving them toward the Rotunda and then out of the building altogether. (Read more chaos stories.)

