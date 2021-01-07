DC Emergency Order Will Outlast Trump Presidency

(Newser) – A Washington, DC, emergency order brought in during Wednesday's violence at the Capitol will last until the day after the Biden administration begins. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced late Wednesday that the order had been extended for 15 days, until 3pm on Jan. 21, the Hill reports. It's not clear whether the 6pm curfew Bowser ordered Wednesday will also be extended. The order gives DC officials the power to "implement such measures as may be necessary or appropriate to protect persons and property in the District of Columbia from the conditions caused by this public emergency," including curfews and business closures, per ABC7.

story continues below

"Many persons came to the District armed and for the purpose of engaging in violence and destruction and have engaged in violence and destruction. They have fired chemical irritants, bricks, bottles, and guns," the mayor's order states, warning that the "destructive and riotous behavior has the potential to spread beyond the Capitol." "President Trump continues to fan rage and violence by contending that the Presidential election was invalid," the order states. "Persons are dissatisfied with judicial rulings and the findings of State Boards of Elections, and some persons can be expected to continue their violent protests through the inauguration." (Dozens of people were arrested for defying the curfew Wednesday night.)

