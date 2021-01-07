Trump: 'There Will Be an Orderly Transition'

(Newser) – After months of rejecting the election result, culminating in the storming of the Capitol by his supporters, President Trump has finally promised an orderly transition of power. The president—whose Twitter account has been temporarily locked—issued a statement via social media director Dan Scavino soon after Congress certified President-elect Joe Biden's win early Thursday, the AP reports. "Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th," Trump said. He added: "I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again."

Vice President Mike Pence—who was strongly criticized by Trump at a rally and in a now-removed tweet Wednesday after he said he didn't have the authority to reject electoral votes—confirmed Biden's victory around 3:40am, more than 15 hours after the process began, when there were no objections to the Vermont result, which pushed Biden past the 270 votes needed to win, the Washington Post reports. "The announcement of the state of the vote by the president of the Senate shall be deemed a sufficient declaration as persons elected president and vice president of the United States," he said. Biden and Kamala Harris, Pence's successor, will take office at noon on Jan. 20.