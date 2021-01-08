Social Media Posts Help Identify Capitol Rioters

(Newser) – The FBI and Washington, DC, police are trying to identify members of the mob that stormed the Capitol Wednesday—and they have plenty of photos, some of them taken by the rioters themselves, to help them in that effort. DC police released 26 photos of suspects Thursday and offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to arrests, CBS reports. Most of the "persons of interest" are wanted for unlawful entry. One woman seen outside the Capitol holding what appears to be part of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office sign is wanted for receiving stolen property. Prosecutors say that since almost all the rioters left the Capitol without being arrested, they now have to identify hundreds of suspects from all over the country. More:

First federal cases filed. The first federal cases were filed against suspects Thursday, and more than 40 more were filed in a non-federal court, NBC Washington reports. Acting US Attorney Michael Sherwin, the top federal prosecutor in DC, said seditious conspiracy, rioting, and insurrection charges are "on the table" in connection with the riot.

story continues below