West Virginia Lawmaker Joined Mob Storming Capitol

(Newser) – A newly elected West Virginia lawmaker was part of the mob that stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday—and some of his colleagues don't want him to return to the state Capitol. In a video that he later deleted from Facebook, Del. Derrick Evans livestreamed himself among a group of people forcing their way into the building, NPR reports. In a Facebook post, he claimed he was "simply there as an independent member of the media to film history," though he hasn't worked as a journalist and his video showed that he was an enthusiastic participant in the Capitol invasion, urging others to move forward and chanting "Trump! Trump! Trump!" Once inside, Evans chanted "Our House!" and told other crowd members not to vandalize anything.

story continues below

On Sunday, Evans tweeted that he would attend a "Stop the Steal" protest "because this is the 1st time @realDonaldTrump has asked me to do anything." West Virginia State House Speaker Roger Hanshaw said Wednesday he was in the process of gathering information about the incident, and Evans will have to "answer to his constituents and colleagues regarding his involvement in what has occurred today," the Gazette-Mail reports. He added that those involved in storming the Capitol should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law." "What occurred today is unpatriotic, un-American and I condemn it in the strongest terms possible," he said. Almost 20,000 people have signed a petition calling for Evans' removal from the House of Delegates, and Democratic leaders have called for his immediate resignation. (Read more U.S. Capitol stories.)

