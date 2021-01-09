(Newser) – Twitter permanently suspended President Trump's personal account, @RealDonaldTrump, on Friday, but the commander in chief quickly found a temporary workaround. CNBC reports that Trump managed to sneak in four more tweets from the government-owned @POTUS account on Friday evening, although those tweets were also removed from the platform almost as soon as he posted them. "As I have been saying for a long time, Twitter has gone further and further in banning free speech, and tonight, Twitter employees have coordinated with the Democrats and Radical Left in removing my account from their platform, to silence me," Trump wrote, at odds with the actual story of why his personal account was given the ax—i.e., because the platform was afraid further tweets from the president may incite more violence.

Trump also noted "we have been negotiating with various other sites, and will have a big announcement soon, while we also look at the possibilities of building out our own platform in the near future." Twitter tells CNN it will enforce its policy on ban evasions if Trump keeps trying to use other accounts to tweet, noting those accounts would potentially be suspended. "For government accounts, such as @POTUS and @WhiteHouse, we will not suspend those accounts but will take action to limit their use," the company says in a statement, adding those accounts will soon be handed over to the Biden administration anyway. Meanwhile, two more names in Trump's sphere were banned from Twitter Friday: former national security adviser Michael Flynn and attorney Sidney Powell, who've both been pushing Trump's false election-fraud narrative, as well as QAnon conspiracy theories. A Twitter rep tells Fox News their bans were for "coordinated harmful activity." (Read more Donald Trump tweets stories.)

