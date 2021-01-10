Police Chief 'Shocked' by This Arrest

(Newser) – “I am frankly shocked.” That’s the reaction from Green Bay, Wis., police Chief Andrew Smith regarding a local man’s recent drunk driving arrest. The reason for his shock: It was Wallace Carl Bowers' 18th operating while intoxicated offense, police say. Police were responding to reports of a power transformer exploding early Friday morning, WFTZ reports, and discovered that a truck had hit a power pole. Bowers was the driver of the vehicle, which was reportedly draped with downed power lines that were sparking. The crash knocked out power for some 3,200 Wisconsin Public Service customers, according to reports. Upon getting Bowers out of the truck, an officer smelled a “strong odor of intoxicants,” per WBAY.

The 74-year-old reportedly told police he had consumed two beers. A field sobriety test was out of the question because of Bowers’ prosthetic leg, per WFTV. At a hospital, Bowers reportedly became agitated during an attempted blood draw, and the prosthetic leg came off. Ultimately, police had to obtain a search warrant to get a blood sample. At an initial court appearance Friday, Bowers said he had been sober since 2011—a combination of medication and a “few” drinks he admits to having may have been a factor in the Friday crash, he said. “Some of it isn’t true,” he said, referring to the latest criminal complaint. Bowers was first arrested for drunk driving in 1988, according to reports. Before Friday, his most recent arrested was in 2011. (Read more DUI stories.)

