Series of Shootings Leaves 3 Dead

(Newser) – A man killed three people and wounded four others in a series of shootings over roughly four hours that started on Chicago's South Side and ended with his death in a shootout with police in a parking lot just north of the city. Investigators are trying to determine a motive for the attacks, the AP reports, which began Saturday afternoon with the killing of a 30-year-old University of Chicago student who was shot in the head while sitting in his car in a parking garage in the Hyde Park neighborhood, police Superintendent David Brown said. The shooter, Jason Nightengale, 32, then “just randomly” walked into an apartment building a block away, where he shot a 46-year-old security guard who was sitting at the desk and a 77-year-old woman who was getting her mail, Brown said. The guard died and the older woman, who was shot in the head, was hospitalized in critical condition, according to reports.

Nightengale went to another nearby building and stole a car. He then went to a convenience store and fired shots, killing a 20-year-old man and wounding an 81-year-old woman, Brown said. After leaving the store, Nightengale shot a 15-year-old girl who was riding in a car, leaving the her in critical condition, police said. He then went back to the convenience store and fired on officers who were investigating the earlier shooting. None of them were injured. Nightengale then drove about 10 miles to Evanston, where he apparently walked into a CVS pharmacy, announced that he was robbing it, and fired off shots that didn't hit anyone. He then went across the street to an IHOP restaurant, where he shot a woman in the neck. She was in critical condition. Nightengale left the restaurant and was confronted by officers in a parking lot, leading to a shootout in which he was shot and killed, police said.