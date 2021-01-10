Capitol Police Officer Dies in Apparent Suicide

(Newser) – A Capitol Police officer who was on duty during Wednesday's attack on Congress died Saturday. The cause of death apprently was suicide, WTTG reports. Howard Liebengood was 51. "Officer Liebengood was an example of the selfless service that is the hallmark of USCP," Gus Papathanasiou, the police union chair, said in a statement, per WGTV. "This is a tragic day."

Terrance Gainer, a former chief of the force, said Sunday that Liebengood was a "line-of-duty casualty," per Forbes, comparing his death to that of Brain Sicknick. That officer died after apparently being struck with a fire extinguisher by rioters. Liebengood, who was off duty when he died, joined the Capitol Police in 2005. He was assigned to the Senate; his father was once the Senate's sergeant-at-arms. (The chief of the Capitol Police was ousted immediately after the mob stormed the building.)

